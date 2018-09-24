Cedar Rapids evaluating need for more flood measures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids officials will be considering additional flood protection measures as the Cedar River rises.

The National Weather Service says the river is expected to crest Tuesday at 5½ feet (2 meters) above flood stage.

On Friday the city completed work on protection for 4 feet (more than a meter) over flood stage. Additional measures could include earth-filled barriers and earthen berms and closing off the storm sewer system to prevent floodwater from backing into the system.

Some roads in low-lying areas already have been closed.