Cedar Rapids losing 40 jobs with April close of call center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Officials say about 40 jobs will be lost with the closing of a Goldman Sachs call center in Cedar Rapids.

Station KCRG reports that Goldman Sachs spokesman Andrew Williams confirmed the company is consolidating the work at its Salt Lake City operation. He also says the Cedar Rapids workers will be able to transfer to the Utah office.

The Cedar Rapids center will close April 13. Goldman Sachs took over the center in 2016 as part of an acquisition from GE Capital.

