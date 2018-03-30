Central New York judge gives CPR when man collapses at gym
Updated 8:20 am, Friday, March 30, 2018
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York judge is credited with helping a man who collapsed at a gym.
The Post-Standard says Syracuse City Court Judge Rory McMahon sprang into action with CPR on Monday.
McMahon began chest compressions while a YMCA worker ran to get help and a defibrillator. Others assisted, including a retired police officer. Then paramedics arrived.
It's not the judge's first time around the block when it comes to lifesaving efforts.
As a young lifeguard, he pulled someone out of the deep end and did the Heimlich maneuver.
In 1995, McMahon gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation when a man collapsed at the Onondaga (ahn-uhn-DAH'-gah) County Civic Center. He had to explain to his bosses why he was late for his first day as an intern at the district attorney's office.
