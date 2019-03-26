Ceramic manufacturing company fined $250K after worker dies

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The state has issued more than $250,000 in fines to a ceramic manufacturing company in Southern California following the death of an 18-year-old employee.

The Orange County Register reported Tuesday that Enrique Vasquez Garcia's arm became entangled in the blades of an industrial mixer, and he was pulled into the machine at the Aardvark Clay & Supplies Inc. in September 2018.

The state Department of Industrial Relations says investigators found that the Santa Ana shop's four industrial mixers had unguarded openings, exposing employees to the machines' moving parts.

The department says the employee also was not trained to use the machine.

The department determined there were five violations, including failures to guard the machines' cutting portions and openings, and not providing effective training to employees.

