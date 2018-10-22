Chain reaction crash kills 1 near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old from Kansas died and three people were hurt when an off-duty police officer hit the car the teen was driving near Arrowhead Stadium.

The Shawnee Mission school district identified the victim as Chandan Rajanna.

Police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colon says the officer was driving a department van Sunday and ran into the teen's car as traffic slowed to turn into the stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs were playing.

The impact caused the car to hit a sport utility vehicle, which hit another SUV.

Rajanna's father and older sister were seriously hurt. Police say the officer sustained injuries that weren't life threatening.

The Kansas City Star reports police staff often are on-call and use police vehicles while off-duty so they can quickly respond if needed.

