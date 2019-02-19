Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party resigns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The chairman of the Idaho Republican Party has resigned.

The party in a statement on Tuesday released Jonathan Parker's resignation letter he sent on Monday.

Parker says he's resigning because the effort of maintaining a full-time job and being fully engaged as a father was harder than he imagined. He says he plans to focus on those priorities.

The Idaho Republican Party in the statement says Jennifer Locke of Hayden will be acting chair until a replacement is elected this summer to fill the remainder of the two-year term.