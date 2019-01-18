Challenge to Lt. Gov. race dismissed by Cobb County court

ATLANTA (AP) — A Superior Court judge in Cobb County has dismissed a case challenging the November election of Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

Judge Adele Grubbs said the plaintiffs did not prove any specific issues that would alter the outcome, news outlets reported.

The plaintiffs, which include an election integrity advocacy group and three voters, said they plan to appeal.

Their lawsuit blamed the state's 16 year-old electronic touchscreen voting system for a drop of about 80,000 votes in the lieutenant governor's race compared to the average for other statewide contests.

Official results from the Nov. 6 election show 3,780,304 votes cast in the lieutenant governor's race. By comparison, the race for Commissioner of Labor shows 3,849,450 votes cast.

Duncan defeated Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico by more than 123,000 votes.

Grubbs said the plaintiffs had attacked the whole election system rather than showing irregularities that occurred in that one race, according to the Daily Report , an Atlanta-based legal publication.

The plaintiffs didn't examine the voting machines in counties where people reported issues with voting in the lieutenant governor's race. Grubbs issued a ruling allowing some access to the machines, but the Georgia secretary of state's office, which oversees elections, established protocols that limited the inspections, the Daily Report said.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com