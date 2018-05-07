Chance of a bipartisan state budget deal remains uncertain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — With the General Assembly's adjournment deadline fast approaching, there's disagreement over how close lawmakers are to reaching a bipartisan deal in time.

Democratic legislative leaders on Monday unveiled a new set of changes to the second year of the two-year, $41.3 billion bipartisan budget approved last year. It comes several days after Republican lawmakers released their latest, proposed updates.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff says "there is not a whole lot of sunlight between the two." But Republican Senate Leader Len Fasano says he believes there are "significant differences" between the two budgets, based on the "bits and pieces" of the Democratic plan that he's seen.

Leaders are expected to meet privately Monday afternoon. The legislative session adjourns Wednesday at midnight.

Both plans block bus and rail fare increases.