Charities to US: Halt support for Saudi coalition in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — Five international charities are urging the United States to halt all military support for a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels in order to save millions of lives.

The call comes in a joint statement Monday by the International Rescue Committee, Oxfam America, CARE US, Save the Children, and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

It says that if Washington doesn't cease its support for the coalition, "the U.S. too, will bear responsibility for what may be the largest famine in decades."

The statement adds that 14 million people are at risk of starving to death in Yemen if the parties to the conflict don't change course immediately.

The U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition has waged war against the rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed.