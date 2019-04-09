Charlottesville, once marred by racist rally, revels in win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city once marred by tiki torches, Nazi chants and deadly violence savored a united moment of bliss as it welcomed home the national champion University of Virginia men's basketball team.

Charlottesville was in full party mood Tuesday, a day after the Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech in the title game in Minneapolis. Supporters flocked to the school's basketball arena to welcome the team home.

The ebullient mood was a marked departure from nearly two years ago, when a white nationalist rally descended into violence and chaos and left one woman dead.

The city also has been rocked in recent years by high-profile murders of female students and a bogus magazine story about a gang rape at the university.