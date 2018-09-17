Chicago firefighter dies in apparent drowning at boat party

CHICAGO (AP) — An off-duty Chicago fire captain has died in an apparent drowning while attending a boat party at a Chicago harbor.

Fifty-five-year-old Captain Darryl Moore's body was pulled from the water at Jackson Park Harbor about 5 a.m. Monday, hours after divers began searching for him.

The Chicago Fire Department wrote in a department tweet that Moore died from an apparent drowning while off duty. His body was escorted to the Cooke County medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

WLS-TV reports that Moore was at an end-of-summer boat party when he stepped onto the pier. Friends alerted authorities when he failed to return.

Moore was a captain with the department for more than 30 years and had planned to retire in November. He was married and had three adult children.

