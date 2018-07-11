Chicago lawmaker chosen to run Democratic Party of Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago lawmaker has been named interim executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

Rep. Christian Mitchell will replace Timothy Mapes, who stepped down from the post and from his job as chief of staff to House Speaker Michael Madigan amid sexual harassment allegations.

Mitchell will be the first African-American to serve in the position. In a statement Tuesday Mitchell says he looks forward to working to assure Democratic victories this fall and "charting a new and inclusive path forward for our party."

Madigan will continue as party chairman.

Mitchell was first elected to the Legislature in 2012. He's also worked as a campaign adviser, community organizer and in Cook County government.

A permanent director will be chosen after the November election.