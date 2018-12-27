China says plans made for US trade talks in January

BEIJING (AP) — China's government says it has made plans with Washington for face-to-face talks in January aimed at ending a tariff battle that threatens to depress global trade.

The Ministry of Commerce said Thursday the two sides also are conducting "intensive telephone consultations." A spokesman, Gao Feng, said the two sides have "made specific arrangements for face-to-face" consultations but gave no details.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to postpone additional tariff hikes for 90 days while their governments negotiate over American complaints about Beijing's industry policies.