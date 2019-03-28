Chronic wasting disease detected in Montcalm County deer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A farmed deer in Montcalm County has tested positive for deadly chronic wasting disease.

Michigan officials said Thursday the diagnosis was made after the 2-year-old doe died and carcass samples were submitted for routine testing under a surveillance program for deer raised on farms. It requires those in some high-risk areas to be quarantined.

State Veterinarian Nora Wineland says test results show the animal had been recently infected, which shows the need for early detection.

Eighty-three deer have been identified with the sickness in Montcalm County, which is part of Michigan's chronic wasting disease management zone.

The neurological disease affects whitetail deer, mule deer, elk and moose. It can be transmitted directly from one animal to another, as well as indirectly through the environment.