Chuck Haney, Chillicothe mayor and former publisher, dies

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — Chuck Haney, the longtime mayor of northwest Missouri's Chillicothe and former publisher of the town's newspaper, has died. He was 81.

Haney died Saturday in Chillicothe.

Haney was inducted into the Missouri Press Association Hall of Fame in 2008 in recognition of his years as a reporter, newspaper publisher and radio announcer. The Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune says Haney worked at the newspaper for 34 years, including a stint as its editor and publisher from 1980-1998.

Haney was first elected mayor in 2007, and was serving his sixth term at the time of his death.

City Administrator Darin Chappell said Haney was the town's biggest cheerleader and ambassador.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday at St. Columban's Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe is handling arrangements.