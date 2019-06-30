Cicilline plans event for vets with veterans' committee head

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Rep. David Cicilline is planning a barbecue for veterans with the head of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee.

The Rhode Island Democrat announced Thursday that he's holding a community conversation and barbeque at the Slater Memorial Park pavilion in Pawtucket.

House Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano, a California Democrat, plans to attend the July 14 event. It begins at noon.

The committee has jurisdiction over legislation for veterans' health care, benefits and other issues.

The event is free and open to Rhode Island veterans and their families. Cicilline asks that attendees RSVP with his Pawtucket office.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Rhode Island National Guard and Rhode Island Office of Veterans Affairs will be there to provide information about resources available to local veterans.