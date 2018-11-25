City buying mall to make it recreational/tourism complex

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana city council is spending more than $4 million for a shopping mall that it plans to convert into a community recreational and sports tourism complex.

The Columbus City Council last week voted to approve the funding for the purchase of the Fair Oaks Mall in a transaction scheduled to close Dec. 14.

The Republic reports the city is partnering with Columbus Regional Hospital and the Heritage Fund/The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County on the purchase. The hospital will contribute nearly $1.4 million and the Heritage Fund will provide $450,000.

Mayor Jim Lienhoop said the city needs to hire a consultant to develop an overall master plan for the mall.

City Councilman Tom Dell says the redeveloped mall could help attract people to live in the community.

