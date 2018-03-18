City of Chicago increasing security at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago is increasing security at the lakefront Millennium Park this summer.

City officials say starting May 19 there will be a security perimeter and bag check for all concerts and events at the downtown park's Pritzker Pavilion. Firearms, knives and other weapons will be prohibited. The park along Lake Michigan is host to 80 free summer cultural programs.

The city also will prohibit alcohol at seven Pritzker Pavilion events that have the highest attendance. Those include the Chicago House Music Festival, Chicago Blues Festival, Chicago Mariachi Festival and Chicago Jazz Festival, among others. Outside alcohol will be allowed at other events.

Officials with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications say they're making the changes after terror attacks in major cities and at entertainment venues worldwide.