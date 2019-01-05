City of Ozark to relocate cross in public park

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Officials in a southwest Missouri town say they will move a religious cross located in a city park.

Ozark officials said in a news release Friday that the cross will be moved to a private piece of land at the south end of Finley River Park.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the cross became controversial in late November, when Ozark was contacted by Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The advocacy group that said using the cross as part of the city's holiday display violated the principle of separation of church and state. The foundation said it received a complaint from an Ozark resident.

The city says it has no specific timeline for moving the cross.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com