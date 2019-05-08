City's leaders urge hospitals to act to save abortion clinic

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A city commission in Ohio is urging two local health systems to act to save the only remaining abortion clinic in the area.

The state revoked the license of Women's Med Center, in suburban Dayton, last month for lacking an emergency patient-transfer agreement with a nearby hospital, as required by Ohio law.

The Dayton City Commission resolution approved 4-1 Wednesday named both Premier Health and Kettering Medical Center as able to provide such an agreement.

A threatened clinic in Toledo secured a transfer agreement after similar public pressure last year.

A Kettering spokeswoman declined to address the commission's request directly. Premier Health said its ownership includes a Catholic organization and its governing documents prohibit signing such an agreement.

Both systems said they're legally bound to provide emergency care to all.