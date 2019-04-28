City uses private donations to fund aid for asylum seekers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland is moving forward with plans to use private donations to continue providing financial help to asylum-seekers.

The Portland Press Herald reports the city council is set to hold a workshop Monday on a plan to phase out the funding over the next two years.

The council recently voted unanimously to direct $45,000 in private donations to the fund.

The newspaper says Portland's policy of providing financial assistance to non-citizens prompted the city to not accept a federal law enforcement grant.

A city councilor said a larger conversation about the policy will take place later during the city's budget process.

Portland's current budget included $200,000 for in such funding. But the city manager says the fund was $35,000 over budget through March and has stopped accepting new applicants.

