City works to deal with disinfection byproduct in water

CASEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials say a community along Lake Huron is working to make its drinking water meet government standards.

WNEM-TV reports recent tests found that the city of Caseville's water system had levels of a disinfection byproduct called trihalomethane that slightly exceeded standards for drinking water.

The city about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Detroit notes that the finding doesn't represent an emergency. It says residents don't need to use an alternative water supply, such as water bottles.

Trihalomethane, known as TTHM, is recognized as a carcinogen.

The Caseville Water Plant plans to work with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality on the issue.

