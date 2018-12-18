https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Classified-US-space-launch-scrubbed-due-to-13475622.php
Classified US space launch scrubbed due to California winds
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — The launch of a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office has been scrubbed due to high winds in California.
The NROL-71 launch had been set for 5:57 p.m. Tuesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base aboard a Delta 4 Heavy rocket.
United Launch Alliance says liftoff has been rescheduled for 5:44 p.m. Wednesday and the forecast has an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions.
