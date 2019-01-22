Clay makes appeal on behalf of workers impacted by shutdown

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A congressman from St. Louis is urging utility and service providers in the region to take measures to ease the burden of federal employees impacted by the partial government shutdown.

Democratic U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay wrote to corporate officials at Spectrum Communications, the utility company Ameren and Spire Energy noting that more than 12,000 federal employees in Missouri are without income "through no fault of their own."

Clay is encouraging the companies to avoid shutting off service or charging late fees or penalties for impacted federal workers.

The impact of the shutdown continues to ripple across the nation as it stretches into its 32nd day.