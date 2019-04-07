Clean energy advocates to push NY lawmakers for new mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Supporters of clean energy and residents worried about the impact of climate change are planning a big lobbying push to encourage New York lawmakers to wean the state off fossil fuels.

A coalition of supporters will gather Tuesday at the state Capitol to push for the Climate and Community Protection Act, legislation that would eliminate 100 percent of man-made carbon emissions by 2040.

The bill would also set aside money for clean energy jobs and workforce training, as well as funding for communities grappling with the impact of climate change.

The Act has strong support among members of the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate. No vote has been scheduled, but supporters say they hope lawmakers make it a priority before adjourning in June.