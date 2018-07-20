Coast Guard commends bike ferry workers for water rescue

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are commending a bike ferry company for their workers' role in the rescue of seven boaters on Lake Champlain.

Staff from the bike ferry service Local Motion helped bring seven girls to safety after strong winds drew them far out onto the lake — responding from the ferry's stop in South Hero. On Thursday, the Coast Guard honored Local Motion staff members for their quick actions that day.

Capt. Brian Costello, deckhand Frank Malaki, and Captain-in-training Richard Schattman conducted the rescue. Coast Guard Capt. Brian LeFebvre says the Coast Guard greatly appreciates mariners like Local Motion who are able to help when the Coast Guard isn't around.