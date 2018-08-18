Coast Guard rescues 2 men from overturned watercraft

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued two men found clinging to an overturned watercraft near the Ben Franklin Bridge.

The Coast Guard says it launched a 26-foot (8-meter) response boat after it received a call about the men in the water around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They were taken to a nearby boat ramp.

No injuries were reported.