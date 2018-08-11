Coast Guard rescues 5 off of burning boat

HULL, Mass. (AP) — Several people have been rescued from a burning boat off the coast of Massachusetts.

Officials say five people were rescued when a 32-foot recreational boat burst into flames in the waters by Hull on Friday evening.

The Coast Guard removed the mariners from the boat, reporting no injuries.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire. One private citizen, Boston Fire Department and other agencies helped put out the fire and remove the boaters.