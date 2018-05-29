Coast Guard suspends search for missing Connecticut boaters

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for two missing Connecticut boaters after the vessel they were believed to be using was found on a beach.

The Coast Guard says it suspended the search for 21-year-old Spencer Mugford and 20-year-old Sophia McKenna at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

They departed from Avery Point in Groton on Sunday and were last seen on social media at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The boat it is believed they were in — a 14-foot white and blue sailboat — was found with no mast on a beach Monday evening on the other side of Long Island Sound near Greenport, New York. Authorities say there was no evidence anyone had walked up the beach

The Coast Guard and several other agencies searched for the pair.