Coast Guard searching for boat missing in storm off Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boat reported missing in a storm off Florida's Atlantic Coast.

The agency said in a news release that a distress call was received about 4 p.m. Sunday from boaters asking for assistance.

A helicopter crew from Clearwater and a response boat from Port Canaveral started searching the area shortly after the call. An aircraft from Miami also joined the search.

No updates were immediately available.