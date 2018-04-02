Coast Guard suspends search for boater missing from Whittier

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a man missing on a boat trip out of Whittier.

Troopers Monday identified the man as 53-year-old Karl Stoltze of Anchorage.

Stoltze at about 8 a.m. Saturday left the Whittier boat harbor in a 16-foot (5-meter) red skiff to check crab pots just north of Whittier.

He was due back by 1 p.m. When he did not return, the Coast Guard searched with helicopters from Kodiak, a boat crew from Valdez and the cutter Mustang. Good Samaritan vessels Qayaq (KEYE-yahk) Chief and Krystalsea assisted.

Searchers spent more than 35 hours covering a 10-square-mile (26-sq. kilometer) area in Passage Canal and Whittier Harbor but did not find the Stoltze.

The Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday night.