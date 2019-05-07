Coast Guard training ship returning to Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard's flagship and cadet training vessel Eagle is returning to Connecticut.

The Day reports that the 295-foot barque will homeport in New London starting July 26 after a four-year, $29 million overhaul.

The ship's homeport had shifted to Baltimore while it underwent work to extend its service life by 15 years. It was built in Germany in 1936.

The ship, when in port, is expected to be a feature of the National Coast Guard Museum planned for the New London waterfront.

Ensign Angelica Brooks, spokeswoman for the Eagle, says many members of the ship's crew have already relocated to the New London area and are "thrilled" to return to Connecticut.

Every cadet who attends the Coast Guard Academy spends a minimum of six weeks on board Eagle.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com