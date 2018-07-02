Coast Guard transports cruise ship passenger by medevac

BOSTON (AP) — An elderly woman has been flown by medical helicopter from a cruise ship off the coast of Massachusetts.

The Coast Guard says its Air Station Cape Cod crew members took the 84-year-old woman Monday off of cruise ship Queen Mary by medevac about 70 miles southeast of Nantucket.

The woman had fallen and sustained a fractured ankle and head injury. She has been transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she is in stable condition.