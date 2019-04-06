Coconut thrown on field during soccer's Edinburgh derby

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — A coconut was thrown on the pitch during the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian on Saturday.

It was hurled onto the grass just after Hibernian winger Daryl Horgan's 28th-minute goal had cancelled out Peter Haring's header three minutes earlier.

Maroon and green smoke bombs were also thrown on the field before and during the first half of the Scottish Premiership game.

