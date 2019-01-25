Coke pays $1M for free month at Atlanta civil rights museum

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say Coca-Cola is paying for a month of free public admission to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

Coca-Cola Foundation President Helen Smith Price tells news outlets a $1 million donation to the center will allow free admission starting Monday through February. Center Interim CEO Brian Tolleson says the grant will help the museum share civil rights history with Super Bowl visitors and others.

Atlanta-based Coke isn't an official sponsor of the game that'll be played Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But its World of Coca-Cola museum is next door to the center, which is about a mile from the stadium.

Coke simultaneously announced a TV commercial will air just before the game. Brynn Bardacke, a Coke vice president, says diversity and inclusion are central to the advertisement.