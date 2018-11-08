Colorado drivers can choose gender X on driver's licenses

DENVER (AP) — Colorado drivers who do not identify as male or female soon will be allowed to choose the letter X to represent gender on their driver's license.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Revenue tell The Denver Post the new policy was created after judges in two cases ruled in favor of residents attempting to change their sex on government identification.

In one case, Dana Zzyym (ZIM) sued the U.S. State Department after the agency refused to issue a passport because Zzyym would not choose male or female as their gender on the application. Zzyym was born with ambiguous physical sexual characteristics.

Colorado Revenue executive director Michael Hartman says the Division of Motor Vehicles adopted the new policy to avoid the possibility of being sued.

It takes effect Nov. 30.

