Colorado residents head home after fire ignites on Army post









FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — A Fort Carson spokeswoman says it's not immediately clear whether soldiers were using live ammunition during a training exercise before a fire broke out and destroyed three homes.

But spokeswoman Brandy Gill said Sunday that live ammunition is regularly used because soldiers' lives depend on realistic training.

Gill says the fire's cause had not been determined by Sunday morning.

Some residents complained that Fort Carson should have taken more precautions or delayed the training activity because of high fire danger.

Friday's fire spread from the U.S. Army post to the rural Midway Ranch community outside Colorado Springs on Friday.

No injuries were reported, but the fire burned homes, vehicles, motorhomes and boats.

The fire was mostly contained by Saturday evening, and many residents were allowed to return to their homes.