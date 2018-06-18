Comerica 1st sponsor of renovation of historic stadium

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — The renovation of a stadium that was home to Negro Leagues professional baseball teams in the 1930s has its first corporate sponsor.

Comerica Bank and Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium announced the $20,000 contribution Friday at the Negro Leagues Legacy luncheon at Comerica Park.

Hamtramck Stadium is one of the few remaining ballparks used by separate Negro Leagues before Major League Baseball integrated in 1947. It was built in the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck in 1930 and was home to three Negro Leagues teams.

It was also the home field for Hamtramck's 1959 Little League World Series champions.

Comerica President Michael Ritchie says he hopes other groups will help preserve the stadium and the memory of "great Negro Leagues players like Norman 'Turkey' Stearnes, Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige."