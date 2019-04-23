Committee to vote on Alabama lottery bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lottery proposal is headed to its first vote in the Alabama Legislature.

The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee will vote Tuesday afternoon on a bill by Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Atmore.

Albritton's bill would attempt to limit a lottery to paper tickets instead of allowing video lottery terminals.

If approved by the committee, the bill could go before the full Alabama Senate as soon as Thursday.

The committee is not scheduled to vote on a rival lottery bill proposed by Sen. Jim McClendon that would also allow electronic gambling terminals at state dog tracks.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.