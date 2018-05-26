Community Postings: Among the graduates, Christensen awarded Tanner Fellowship

Among the graduates

Of the 608 students who graduated from Gettysburg College on May 20 the following were Darien students: Katherine Renaud and Kathryn Shanahan

Christensen awarded Tanner Fellowship

John M. Christensen of Darien has been awarded a St. Lawrence University Tanner Fellowship for a summer 2018 research project.

Christensen is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in environmental studies-English. Christensen attended Darien High School. Christensen’s project is titled “SYE Narrative Nonfiction Essays”.

The Tanner Fellowship was established by family and friends in memory of Tanner Cornwell, son of Peg ‘79 and Grant Cornwell ‘79. The fund seeks to enable students with potential to make a difference and have a positive and creative mark on the world through pursuit of educational experiences not otherwise available to them.

On the dean’s list

The following Darien students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April: Caitlin Keady, a 2014 graduate of Darien High School, and Will Barker, a 2017 graduate of St. Paul’s School.

Darien parade to be live-streamed

DAF Media has announced that they will live stream this year’s Darien Memorial Day Parade. This will be the first time the parade has been broadcast live in its entirety and marks another exciting venture for the Darien-based, high-definition video network, which has broadcast over 110 local arts, athletic, and community events since being launched last fall.

DAF Media will station three cameras near the end of the parade route between Nielsen’s Florist and the Darien Library, close to the official viewing stand. First Selectman Jayme Stevenson will be among the guests interviewed. Four Darien high school students will operate the cutting-edge cameras and computer technology, overseen by veteran TV anchor and DAF Media Director of Video Production, Damian Andrew.

“We are thrilled to provide live coverage of this year’s Memorial Day Parade,” said Andrew. “DAF Media is always looking for opportunities to broadcast special community events, and few events in town are more special than the annual Memorial Day Parade. It includes so many constituents and has a town-wide appeal.”

Like all DAF Media broadcasts, the parade will be free to view live or on demand via their You Tube channel: https://youtu.be/xJBbWglqOx4

With Andrew at the helm, DAF Media is comprised of a volunteer team of approximately 30 local youths who rotate weekly to produce live stream events. The students learn to use broadcast cameras, computers, software, microphones, mixers and lights, in addition to gaining valuable teamwork and logistical skills required to produce a high-quality live stream. Community members 15 and older who are interested in volunteering for the DAF Media production team should email damian.andrew@darienaf.com

DAF Media is a joint venture between The Darien Athletic Foundation and The Darien Foundation.

Stamford EMS midyear appeal underway

The Stamford EMS mid-year appeal is underway, raising funds for a new ambulance for the nonprofit organization that provides paramedic ambulance services to the city of Stamford and contracted paramedic response to the town of Darien.

“We need to replace an ambulance,” said Patricia Squires, Stamford EMS chief and CEO. “It’s something we need to do every year because our oldest ambulance in our fleet has over 100,000 miles of wear from traveling to and from medical calls. The cost to replace the vehicle is $250,000.”

Stamford EMS responds to over 14,000 calls annually, and over the past 25 years has served the community, keeping keep pace with the growth of Stamford. In that time, it estimates it has responded to over 300,000 calls, and now possesses a fleet of 13 response vehicles and a staff of 77 EMTs, paramedics, volunteers and support staff.

While the organization works in tandem with services provided by the city of Stamford and the town of Darien, it is a private, independent organization that relies upon donations to help purchase life-saving devices and ambulances.

The organization provides top quality paramedic and ambulance service, as evidenced by its distinction as Connecticut’s only CAAS- accredited EMS agency. Its highly trained professionals, state-of-the art equipment and faster than average response rates can make the difference between life and a premature death.

“Having first-rate medical equipment on the scene of an emergency contributes to our community’s peace of mind and quality of life. This includes ambulances that provide an environment for pre-hospital care. Please consider a tax-deductible donation to Stamford EMS,” said Squires.

To learn more and to make a donation, visit stamfordems.org or call 203-968-1118.