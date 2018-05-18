Community Soudings ... Church to host spring luncheon; Person-to-Person gets $25K grant

Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Illustrator and author Harry Bliss visited Holmes Elementary School to share how he uses creative thinking in his drawing and writing. Front row: Teddy van de Kamp, Noelle Graham and Maddie Hite; back row: Blake Moore, Brady Schaller, Bliss, Ryan Fisch and Henry MacLane. less Illustrator and author Harry Bliss visited Holmes Elementary School to share how he uses creative thinking in his drawing and writing. Front row: Teddy van de Kamp, Noelle Graham and Maddie Hite; back row: ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Community Soudings ... Church to host spring luncheon; Person-to-Person gets $25K grant 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien resident receives doctor of medicine degree

Hadley Brighton, of Darien, received a doctor of medicine degree at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s commencement ceremony May 6 in Scranton, Pa.

Steven J. Scheinman, Geisinger Commonwealth’s president and dean, warned graduates in his remarks that technology and the delivery of health care will change radically in the coming decades. However, “with these changes, what will remain constant will be the centrality of the relationship between the patient and physician. In fact, the more technology advances the more central this relationship will become,” he said.

Brighton will begin a residency in pediatrics at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Church to host spring luncheon, #MeToo talk

First Congregational Church of Darien’s Women’s Association and Board of Outreach are hosting a spring luncheon and discussion of the #MeToo movement. Quentin Ball, executive director of the Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education, will lead the talk.

The event will take place at noon on May 22 in the Parish Hall of the church at 14 Brookside Road. The luncheon will begin at noon. All members of the church and the community are invited.

Following lunch, Ball will discuss the #MeToo movement — which was started in 2006 to help women to heal from attacks of sexual violence. #MeToo became part of the national zeitgeist in fall 2017, after the public revelations of alleged sexual misconduct by movie producer Harvey Weinstein. “While it is discouraging that sexual violence is such an epidemic, it is incredibly encouraging that more and more people feel comfortable coming forward to get the help they need,” she said.

The center serves the eight towns of lower Fairfield County, providing free, 24-hour confidential help to men, women and children who have experienced sexual assault. The center provides educational programs to all K-12 classes in Darien.

For information, contact Lora Grassilli at 646-932-3735. Contact the church office at 203-655-0491 or office@uccdarien.org) to make a reservation.

Person-to-Person gets $25K grant

Earlier this year, Person-to-Person received a $25,000 grant from Near & Far Aid for the P2P Emergency Assistance Program. A long-time supporter of the agency, the all-volunteer fundraising and fund-granting organization is dedicated to eliminating poverty in Fairfield County by finding and funding programs that provide life’s most basic necessities and seek to achieve lasting change.

At the core of the P2P service offering, the Emergency Assistance Program provides food, clothing and financial assistance to the working poor or people experiencing a situational crisis, plus casework counseling to help clients achieve stability.

With locations in Norwalk and Darien, and the recently launched P2P On Wheels — a Mobile Food Pantry that operates in Stamford, P2P helps nearly 25,000 men, women and children each year. According to P2P Executive Director Ceci Maher, the high cost of living in Fairfield County makes it difficult for low-income workers, as well as those who have incomes above the Federal Poverty Level but below the area’s cost-of-living threshold, to cover basic expenses. The grant from Near & Far Aid helps P2P provide assistance to the individuals and families struggling to make ends meet.

Maher expressed appreciation for the ongoing commitment and support of Near & Far Aid, saying, “It enables us to provide help, hope and opportunity to people in Stamford, Norwalk, Darien, New Canaan, Weston, Westport and Wilton.”

Tokeneke School to host Groove-a-thon

An afternoon of dancing, prizes is in store at the upcoming Tokeneke School Groove-a-thon.

The event will take place Monday from 2:55 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Darien school; DJ Dale Daniels and Dance on the DL will provide entertainment.

The event is hosted by the Tokeneke Kids Care Club to benefit the Keys Organization in Bridgeport. KEYS’ mission is to bring music instruction to underserved inner-city children in Bridgeport. The organization serves more than 600 students across 22 Bridgeport schools with free in-school music instruction, group lessons, and summer and afterschool programs.