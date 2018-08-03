Community Soundings: Darien Road Race set for September; Rosie the Riveter Day in Norwalk

The Norwalk Historical Society will host a celebratory event honoring the loves of women who worked on the home front during World War II, on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. at Mill Hill Historic Park.

This free event will feature the CT Chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association’s “World War II Home Front Exhibit”

Gretchen Caulfield, state director of the American Rosie the Riveter Association, will present a lecture that looks beyond the iconic image of the Westinghouse poster to discuss the many facets of Rosie the Riveter.

Attendees will also learn about a real Rosie the Riveter — Rita Stapleton Reutter — and her contribution to the war effort as a riveter from 1942 to 1945 on F4U Wing Trailing Edges of planes at Chance Vought Plant in Stratford. Reutter will be portrayed by Western Connecticut State University professor Dr. Darla Shaw.

WWII-era refreshments will be served and there will be oral history stations for those who want to contribute a family Rosie the Riveter story. Register for the event at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Mill Hill Historic Park is at 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on site only. For general parking, follow signs to overflow parking across the street.

The 39 annual Darien Road Race is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Pear Tree Point Beach and includes a 1.5-mile fun run and 5-mile race. This year’s 1.5-mile race will begin at 9 a.m., and the 5-mile race will begin at 9:30 a.m. The race will feature “The Finish Line” tent with music, games, sponsor booths, silent auction and an awards ceremony.

The Darien Road Race brings together families, athletes and adults young and old to celebrate the spirit of the community. All money raised from the race will benefit local nonprofits and community initiatives. The Community Fund grants will target youth success, self-sufficiency and basic needs. Community initiatives include the Thriving Youth/06820 campaign and The Impact Vine.

The race is made possible by local business sponsors and many volunteers.

To learn about where the fundraising dollars will go and to register for the race, visit our website www.communityfunddarien.org. The registration fee is $45 ($55 on race day) and $15 for children 12 and under. The first 500 registered runners will receive an official 2018 Darien Road Race T-shirt on race day.

Dean’s list recipients

The following Darien residents earned the dean’s award of distinction for the spring 2018 semester at Colgate University: Emma Byrne, Molly Klein, Catharine Morgan, Celia Rogers, Morgan Tienken, Amy Walker, Colleen Heaney and Charlotte Byrne. The following Darien residents received the dean’s award for academic excellence at Colgate University: Zoe Brodkin, Laura Pizzani, Grace Feingold, Morgan Desautelle and Tighe Sullivan.

Jonathan Richter and Jordan Smith, both of Darien, weer named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis.