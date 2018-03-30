Community Soundings: Collegiate honors, Submit your pics...

Seven Darien natives were awarded faculty honors for the fall semester at Trinity College in Hartford: Olivia F. Barden, Shelby D. Grant, Olivia A. Hoyda, John D. Mackie, Helena I. Nicholls, Annabel H. Nottebohm and Cassidy C. Schiff.

Faculty honors are awarded to students with a semester grade-point average of at least 3.667 on four graded courses, with no individual grade below B-, and no incomplete grades pending.

The Darien Arts Center is once again holding its annual smartphone photo contest, Pic Darien, which will be accepting entries at darienarts.org from April 2 through May 16.

Adults (18 and up) and students (17 and under) may submit their smartphone photos for cash prizes in six categories: “People and Pets,” “Landscape and Nature,” “Travel: Near and Far,” “Food,” “Humor” and “Abstract.”

The contest is open to all; there are no age restrictions and contestants are not required to live in Darien.

All entries will be presented in a slideshow at a June 1 Award and Reveal Reception in the DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall.

To find out more about the Pic Darien Smartphone Photo Contest, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

A family-owned lumber, building supply and home improvement company is sponsoring a museum exhibit which gives children the opportunity to use real tools and real materials to create.

Thanks in part to a generous donation by Darien-based Ring’s End Inc., children are tinkering, creating and making at Norwalk’s Stepping Stones Museum for Children. The Mega Making exhibit returned to the museum in September, blending learning and play in a unique, hands-on manner that celebrates children’s creativity.

Featured at Stepping Stones during the summer months in 2015 and 2016, the expanded, new-and-improved Mega Making experience is will be offered until Labor Day to allow school groups to put their students’ building and making skills to the test during school visits.

The Mega Making experience is organized into four main areas: art, textile, construction and woodworking, and book nook and future ideas.

The Mega Making exhibition was also made possible by the generosity of supporting sponsor First County Bank.

The Darien Arts Center is seeking funding through The Impact Vine, an initiative founded by the Community Fund of Darien, for its spring production of “Cabaret.”

The Impact Vine is an online giving platform that allows donors to support projects they are passionate about, and local nonprofits to raise funds for socially important projects in the community.

DAC Stage, the DAC’s community theater group, in collaboration with The Lipstick Project — an all-female acting troupe from Darien and surrounding towns — is producing the first all-female cast of Kander and Ebb’s musical. The show will open April 27 and run three weekends at the arts center’s Weatherstone Studio.

The DAC is a visual and performing arts school with a community theater program that must rely on fundraising, as tuition and ticket sales do not cover yearly operating expenses. In striving to keep members of the community engaged and entertained, the production of “Cabaret” will employ six musicians, a sound technician and a choreographer, while engaging a cast and crew of over 40 volunteers. Potential audience numbers may reach upwards of 800 people.

Donations will help pay for musical direction, musicians and costuming required for the production. DAC Stage is hoping the town of Darien will support this initiative and attend the show and is seeking $3,100 in funding.

Supporters investing $150 or more will be given a complimentary ticket to a performance of choice and will be acknowledged on the DAC website. Donators investing $250 or more will be given two complimentary tickets and will be acknowledged on the website and in the show program. Donators investing $500 or more will be given four tickets, will be acknowledged on the website and in the show program, and will be serenaded by a cast member at their VIP prepared table.

To support the production, visit theimpactvine.org. For tickets, go to darienarts.org.

The Darien Arts Center is at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien town Hall. For information, call 203-655-8683.

Darien Arts Center is accepting applications for the Ginny Wright Scholarship, given in memory of Virginia Wright to a Darien High School senior who plans to continue his or her study of art in college.

Applications and portfolios are due April 5.

Founded in 1975, the Darien Arts Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing visual and performing arts programs and events for the community.

For application forms and information, visit darienarts.org or call the DAC office at 203-655-8683.