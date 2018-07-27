Community Soundings: Community Fund awards $640K in grants; STAR golf tournament to benefit disabled

STAR’s second annual Family & Friends Golf Tournament will be a nine-hole, best ball scramble with a shotgun start on Sept. 15 at the Silvermine Golf Club, 95 North Seir Hill Road, Norwalk.

Join STAR to support neighbors with intellectual and developmental disabilities for this family-friendly short course. There will be complimentary beer, soft drinks and snacks on the course and the event will feature prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and team low gross along with a raffle. Golf will play from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a grilled buffet dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. with cash bar. Non-golfers and family members can join golfers for the buffet with specially priced dinner tickets. Tickets for golf and barbecue can be purchased at www.starct.org. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Peter Saverine, director of philanthropy at 203-846-9581, ext. 302 or psaverine@starct.org

“We were very excited last year to have a sell-out crowd of golfers who were joined by an equal number of family members and friends for the barbecue. The setting at Silvermine in September is idyllic and we are very grateful to the golf club staff for their gracious hosting of our fundraiser,” STAR Executive Director Katie Banzhaf said.

Tickets to golf are $150 per person, $500 per group of four and $125 for youth under 18. Family members/non-players are can join the barbecue buffet for $40 per person or $90 for family of three or more. All proceeds benefit STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way’s programs and services for infants, children, and adults affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities in Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Weston, Westport, Wilton, and Stamford.

Halstead agents named to Best Real Estate list

Halstead, a leading residential real estate brokerage firm in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, announced 45 of its agents were named to the 2018 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, an awards ranking produced by REAL Trends and sponsored by Adwerx.

The list ranks the most productive agents by state based on closed transaction sides and closed sales volume.

Eileen Hanford, Nancy Dauk, Holly Saunders Hawes, David K. Hawes, Casey Lange and Becky Munro, all of the Darien office, were agents from Connecticut named to the list.

Community Fund awards $640K

in grants

On July 12, the Community Fund of Darien hosted its annual Grants Award breakfast for local nonprofit leaders and Community Fund grant review volunteers. This year, the Community Fund elected to award $640,000 in large grants to 23 local nonprofit organizations — the largest amount to be invested in the past five years and nearly $70,000 more in grants than last year. This is in addition to the $45,000 in grants previously awarded this year.

For over 65 years, the Community Fund’s mission is to improve lives of those less fortunate in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford by allocating grants that address a broad spectrum of needs under three funding goals: basic needs, youth success and self-sufficiency. With a over 50 Darien volunteers, each year the Community Fund carefully reviews grants and conducts site visits.

For the first time this year, the Community Fund awarded three bonus grants, an idea that stemmed from the Community Fund’s 2018 strategic planning meeting. It selected three organizations, one within each of our funding goals, to receive an extra $3,000 award to commend responsive action, best practices, collaboration, and innovative solutions to emerging needs in our community. These awards went to Building One Community, Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County, and Person-to-Person.

In addition to the grants, the Community Fund also awarded over $10,000 from its high school service group, the Youth Community Fund, and $14,000 in small grants to five local organizations (the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants, English Language Support Services, Operation Fuel, Secure Jobs and Tiny Miracles).

Among the graduates

Patrick Nelson and Caitlin Keady, both of Darien, graduated from Bates College on May 27.

Darien residents Margaret Murphy and Jacqueline Reardon graduated from the University of Alabama in May.

Honors, dean’s list recipients

Darien residents Eleanor Kelley, Kateri Martin and Sarah Raymond were named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.

Ethan Dursht, of Darien made the honor roll for the third trimester of the 2017-18 academic year at the Williston Northampton School in Massachusetts.

Philip Charles Rech II, of Darien, was named to the president’s list for the 2017-18 academic year at Washington and Lee University.