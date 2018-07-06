Community Soundings: Community Fund to award $600K in grants; DCA holding Prom Dress Drive





Liberation Programs hosted its most successful fundraising event on June 7 at Woodway Country Club in Darien. Raising more than $430,000, Liberation’s annual fundraising event recognized the community leadership of Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, First County Bank Chairman and CEO Reyno A. Giallongo Jr. and Michael Askew, manager of Bridgeport Recovery Community Center.

Proceeds from the gala will help Liberation increase mental health and substance use disorder treatment services in Fairfield County by supporting the completion of the new Liberation Programs Health & Wellness Center in Bridgeport. With more than 11,000 square feet, the center will provide enhanced and expanded services to substantially more individuals and families to address the complex needs of people in recovery.

Liberation’s board of directors also recognized the contributions made by Alan J. Mathis, who left his position as CEO at the end of June.

“We’re so grateful to Alan for his leadership over the past 12 years. All of us at Liberation wish him the best and send him our thanks,” said board Chairman Wayne Cafran. “It is an exciting time at Liberation, with a dynamic strategic plan and vision to meet the addiction treatment needs of Fairfield County residents. The board looks forward to bringing in a new CEO to drive the organization forward to save more lives.”

Chief Operating Officer Cary Ostrow will be the interim CEO. Ostrow has been with Liberation programs since 1992, having served as the chief program officer and in other roles prior to being appointed COO in 2017.

For information, contact Jim Deadwyler at james.deadwyler@liberationprograms.org or 203-604-1162.

Community

Fund to award $600K in grants

The Community Fund of Darien will host a grant awards breakfast on July 12 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Darien Community Association, 274 Middlesex Road. The Community Fund staff, board and volunteers will welcome 22 nonprofit leaders from Darien, Stamford and Norwalk to their annual grants award breakfast to receive their grants and network with colleagues.

Community Fund grants focus on three areas: youth success, self-sufficiency and basic needs. For information, call Kathy Cronin at the Community Fund of Darien at 203-655-8775 or kathy.cronin@communityfunddarien.org

Person-to-Person receives $7,500 grant

The First County Bank Foundation has awarded a $7,500 grant to Person-to-Person in Darien.

The foundation, which awards grants to nonprofits that support community and economic development for children and families, has been a longtime supporter of P2P. This year, the grant will be used for the Emergency Assistance Program, which provides food, clothing and financial assistance to meet immediate needs and casework services to help clients achieve stability.

DCA conducting prom dress drive

The Darien Community Association is conducting a prom dress drive.

Girls are asked to donate their prom dresses to the DCA Thrift Shop at 996 Post Road. Hours for donation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations will help support the DCA’s mission. For information, call the thrift shop at 203-655-4552 or dariendca.org.

‘Marine & Coastal’ art winners

The Rowayton Arts Center has announced the winners of the “Marine & Coastal” exhibit during its opening reception on July 1. The show featured artwork with a marine and coastal theme and included paintings, drawings, photos and sculptures. Award-winning artist and instructor Will McCarthy selected the winners from almost 80 entries

Nancy Gramps, of Darien, won first place in the Mixed Media category for her piece “Turks — Two Birds of a Feather,” and Joanna Bridges, also of Darien, won second place in the Photography category for her photo “Last Light Over Long Neck Point.”

The “Marine & Coastal” exhibition will be on view until July 29. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The RAC Gallery and Art School are on Five Mile River in Norwalk, 145 Rowayton Ave; rowaytonarts.org

Among the graduates

Mary O’Boyle and Matthew Staubi, both of Darien, graduated from Loyola University Maryland on May 19.

Darien residents Owen Cullen Brannigan, Kyle Ralph Gifford and Graham Edward Helgans graduated from Washington and Lee University on May 24.

Dean’s list students

Darien residents Alexander Locke Cohen, Tyler Costantino and Courtney E. Costantino were named to the Clemson University dean’s list for the spring semester. The university also named Darien residents Kaleigh T. Conway and Julia Rose Domiziano to the president’s list.

Brian Alter, of Darien, was named to the Marist College dean’s list for the spring semester.

Connor Schiff, of Darien, was named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University in the spring semester.

The University of Alabama named Olga Anna Tisdale Papaeconomou, of Darien, to the spring semester president’s list, and Darien resident Jacqueline Melisse Reardon to the dean’s list.