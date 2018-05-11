Community Soundings: DCA Plant sale on May 11, annual volunteer luncheon...

DCA Plant Sale set for Friday

Plant sales for a good cause will be offered at the Darien Community Association from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The DCA Plant Sale, run by the DCA Greenhouse Group, offers over 1,500 naturally grown perennials from their greenhouse; sun-loving, shade-loving, native, deer-resistant, and highly prized new plants are available. A few annuals and succulents will be offered, as will tomatoes and other vegetables. DCA Greenhouse Group members will be available to help customers find the perfect plants for their gardens. There is no fee for entry. Proceeds from the sale help support the DCA’s nonprofit mission, including college scholarships for Darien High School graduates.

New this year will be several free workshops conducted by greenhouse members, including Container Planting at 10 a.m., Companion Planting at 10:30 a.m. and Plants for Shade at 11 a.m.

For information, visit dariendca.org or contact the DCA at info@dariendca.org or 203-655-9050, ext: 10. The event will take place at the DCA, 274 Middlesex Road.

Annual volunteer luncheon May 22

The Community Fund of Darien will host the 39th annual Darien Volunteer Recognition Day Luncheon on May 22 at the Darien Community Association, 274 Middlesex Road, from noon to 2 p.m.

Representatives from over 50 area nonprofits and their nominated guests are invited to join the townwide celebration, which highlights the significance and tradition of volunteerism in Darien. Each nominee must be a Darien youth, adult or senior resident or someone who has volunteered in a nonprofit agency or organization in Darien or a neighboring community. The volunteer should have made a special contribution during 2017-18.

For information, contact Carrie Bernier at the Community Fund of Darien at 203-655-8775 or carrie.bernier@communityfunddarien.org.

Rowayton Gardeners to host spring market

Rowayton Gardeners will host their annual Spring Market on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year, they will offer nearly 500 locally sourced perennial plants, along with annuals.

New for this year are demonstrations at 10:30 and 11 a.m. Experts will share secrets and techniques for creating gorgeous planters, composting and gardening without pesticides.

Also available will be the popular Kids’ Corner, where children can take part in a gardening activity while parents shop, as well as a Market Cafe with homemade, organic baked goods and beverages.

For questions, email Kathy Leeds at kcleeds@gmail.com.

Net neutrality discussion with Sen. Bob Duff

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff will be the guest speaker on a current hot issue: protecting the openness of the internet (net neutrality), at the monthly general meeting of the Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The FCC issued new rules effective April 24 which impair the policy of net neutrality on the internet. Several states have already passed legislation or executive orders in response to the new FCC rules.

A bill introduced by Duff would protect net neutrality in Connecticut. Using a parliamentary maneuver, Republicans by party-line vote prevented the bill from being reported out of committee. In a new development on May 4, the state Senate voted to pass the bill, with Lt. Gov. Wyman breaking the 18-18 tie vote.

Should Gov. Dannel P. Malloy join with other states and issue an executive order protecting net neutrality rules in the state? What is at stake and what are the risks for Connecticut to oppose the FCC?

The event will take place at the Silver Star Diner Banquet Room, 210 Connecticut Ave., Norwalk.

Admission is free; contributions and memberships welcome. Food and drink can be purchased at the restaurant. RSVP to hffc@optonline.net

In addition to science and book groups, celebrations and other events, HFFC meets on the second Monday of each month with speakers, discussion and social time. Information can be found at meetup.com/hffcct or email hffc@optonline.net.

Opioid crisis community forum

The Community Fund of Darien, in conjunction with the First Selectman’s Office, the Darien Health Department and the Darien Police Department, will participate in a newly launched AmeriCorps program aimed at community outreach and education about the opioid crisis in Fairfield County.

The collaborative hired Susannah Lewis as the AmeriCorps staff member to lead the initiative. She was tasked with compiling a Community Needs Assessment related to opioid use in town, coordinating trainings on pain management best-practices for prescribers, organizing Narcan trainings and providing community forums to inform Darien residents about how the crisis is impacting the community.

The first community forum, “Darien and the Opioid Crisis,” will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Darien Library.

Lewis will present the findings from the Community Needs Assessment; Detective James Palmieri, of the Darien Police Department, will share the trends law enforcement is observing, and Health Director David Knauf will discuss what needs to happen legislatively to slow the epidemic.

A keynote address will be presented by Dr. Robert Newman, who, for over 45 years has played a role in planning and directing some of the largest addiction treatment programs in the world. He was president and CEO of Continuum Health Partners Inc., a $2.2 billion hospital network in New York. He will present a paradigm-shifting lecture on the science of opioid addiction and effective treatment.

For information, contact Emily Larkin at Emily.Larkin@communityfunddarien.org; 203-655-8775.