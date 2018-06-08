Community Soundings: Dean’s list recipients; Open houses at Bridges by EPOCH
Published 12:00 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
Among the graduates
Darien residents Andrew Boe, Adam Farrington, Brenna Gilhooley, Grace Hildreth and Nicholas Wolf recently earned degrees from the University of Vermont.
Brian Alter, of Darien, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on May 18.
The following Darien residents received bachlor’s degrees from St. Lawrence University during commencement ceremonies on May 20 in Canton, N.Y.: John M. Christensen, Dillon M. Fitzpatrick, Matthew B. Forelli Jr., James M. Garnett III, Frederick D. Hebert, Courtney M. Lincoln and Michael N. Weaver.
Meredith Crafford, of Darien, recently graduated from the College of William & Mary.
Darien resident Christopher Slattery Rehm graduated from the College of the Holy Cross on May 25.
Dean’s list recipients
Patrycja Matyszkowicz, of Darien, has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.
Grace Hildreth, Class of 2018, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at the University of Vermont. Hildreth, of Darien, is majoring in psychological science in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Kaitlyn Longo, of Darien, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter dean’s list.
The following Darien residents have been named to the Bucknell University spring semester dean’s list: Barbara Bell, Kelly Cattano, Jillian Clements, Kallie Coughlin, Katherine Culliton, Thomas Dale, Andrew Farley, Kate Fiore, Jackie Haranzo, Jay Harrison, Morgan Kennedy, John Leasure, Jackie Nicoletti, Schuyler Platt, Mollie Riegel, Sam Schrenker, Megan Shanahan, Harry Watt and Hailey Zimmerman.
Brodkin among Fulbright grant winners
Eight Carleton College seniors and recent alumni were recently awarded prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants. Among the recipients was Darien resident Dan Brodkin, who will spend a year in Indonesia studying how language attitudes and ideologies develop and compete in urban settings in the country.
The Fulbright exchange program allows upcoming graduates and recent alumni to participate in advanced research, international graduate study, and teaching at primary and secondary school in more than 140 countries worldwide. Around 1,900 U.S. student grants are awarded annually in all fields of study.
While in their host countries, Carleton’s winners will spend a year living and learning “on a one-to-one basis in an atmosphere of openness, academic integrity, and intellectual freedom, thereby promoting mutual understanding.”
Baker inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa
Sydney M. Baker, of Darien, was inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.
Baker is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in conservation biology. Baker attended Darien High School.
Omicron Delta Kappa recognizes students who are successful in academics, athletics, community and campus service, the performing arts and journalism.
Open houses
at Bridges
by EPOCH
Bridges by EPOCH at Norwalk will host open house events on June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and June 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. Stop by and see how the dementia care team, personalized memory care programming and supportive community design can help loved ones enjoy a more joyful, peaceful and rewarding life through all stages of memory loss. Refreshments will be served.
For information or to RSVP, call 203-523-0510. Bridges by EPOCH at Norwalk is a memory care assisted living community located at 123 Richards Ave.
Summer tea party with Abigail Adams
The Norwalk Historical Society will host a Summer Tea with Abigail Adams on July 15 at 2 p.m. the Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park. Abigail Adams re-enactor Carol Bielefeld will give a lively performance as the former first lady while guests enjoy a summer tea party.
Instead of hot tea, this summer party will feature a variety of iced teas, including iced liberty tea. Traditional tea party fare of scones, tea sandwiches and sweets will be served, along with some Colonial-themed surprises. Gift baskets featuring tea and spirits will be raffled off. Reservations are required.
Tickets cost $40 before July 9 and $45 after July 9 and at the door. Purchase tickets at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Mill Hill Historic Park is at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on-site only. For general parking, follow parking signs to the lot across the street.
For information, visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, email info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, or call 203-846-0525.