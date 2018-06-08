Community Soundings: Dean’s list recipients; Open houses at Bridges by EPOCH





Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 A portrait of former first lady Abigail Adams. The Norwalk Historical Society will host a summer tea party with an Abigail Adams re-enactor on July 15 at the Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park. A portrait of former first lady Abigail Adams. The Norwalk Historical Society will host a summer tea party with an Abigail Adams re-enactor on July 15 at the Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park. Photo: Contributed Photo Image 2 of 2 From left, Katherine Burke of Greenwich, Caroline Strom of Darien and Sophia Savitz of Greenwich have a friend snap a DSCO, a fun social media video gif as they prepare for Commencement Exercises at King School on June 1 in Stamford. less From left, Katherine Burke of Greenwich, Caroline Strom of Darien and Sophia Savitz of Greenwich have a friend snap a DSCO, a fun social media video gif as they prepare for Commencement Exercises at King School ... more Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Community Soundings: Dean’s list recipients; Open houses at Bridges by EPOCH 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Among the graduates

Darien residents Andrew Boe, Adam Farrington, Brenna Gilhooley, Grace Hildreth and Nicholas Wolf recently earned degrees from the University of Vermont.

Brian Alter, of Darien, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on May 18.

The following Darien residents received bachlor’s degrees from St. Lawrence University during commencement ceremonies on May 20 in Canton, N.Y.: John M. Christensen, Dillon M. Fitzpatrick, Matthew B. Forelli Jr., James M. Garnett III, Frederick D. Hebert, Courtney M. Lincoln and Michael N. Weaver.

Meredith Crafford, of Darien, recently graduated from the College of William & Mary.

Darien resident Christopher Slattery Rehm graduated from the College of the Holy Cross on May 25.

Dean’s list recipients

Patrycja Matyszkowicz, of Darien, has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Grace Hildreth, Class of 2018, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at the University of Vermont. Hildreth, of Darien, is majoring in psychological science in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Kaitlyn Longo, of Darien, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter dean’s list.

The following Darien residents have been named to the Bucknell University spring semester dean’s list: Barbara Bell, Kelly Cattano, Jillian Clements, Kallie Coughlin, Katherine Culliton, Thomas Dale, Andrew Farley, Kate Fiore, Jackie Haranzo, Jay Harrison, Morgan Kennedy, John Leasure, Jackie Nicoletti, Schuyler Platt, Mollie Riegel, Sam Schrenker, Megan Shanahan, Harry Watt and Hailey Zimmerman.

Darien residents Kelly Vodola and Isadora Coughlin were named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s dean’s list for the spring 2018 se mester.

Brodkin among Fulbright grant winners

Eight Carleton College seniors and recent alumni were recently awarded prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants. Among the recipients was Darien resident Dan Brodkin, who will spend a year in Indonesia studying how language attitudes and ideologies develop and compete in urban settings in the country.

The Fulbright exchange program allows upcoming graduates and recent alumni to participate in advanced research, international graduate study, and teaching at primary and secondary school in more than 140 countries worldwide. Around 1,900 U.S. student grants are awarded annually in all fields of study.

While in their host countries, Carleton’s winners will spend a year living and learning “on a one-to-one basis in an atmosphere of openness, academic integrity, and intellectual freedom, thereby promoting mutual understanding.”

Baker inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa

Sydney M. Baker, of Darien, was inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

Baker is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in conservation biology. Baker attended Darien High School.

Omicron Delta Kappa recognizes students who are successful in academics, athletics, community and campus service, the performing arts and journalism.

Open houses

at Bridges

by EPOCH

Bridges by EPOCH at Norwalk will host open house events on June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and June 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. Stop by and see how the dementia care team, personalized memory care programming and supportive community design can help loved ones enjoy a more joyful, peaceful and rewarding life through all stages of memory loss. Refreshments will be served.

For information or to RSVP, call 203-523-0510. Bridges by EPOCH at Norwalk is a memory care assisted living community located at 123 Richards Ave.

Summer tea party with Abigail Adams

The Norwalk Historical Society will host a Summer Tea with Abigail Adams on July 15 at 2 p.m. the Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park. Abigail Adams re-enactor Carol Bielefeld will give a lively performance as the former first lady while guests enjoy a summer tea party.

Instead of hot tea, this summer party will feature a variety of iced teas, including iced liberty tea. Traditional tea party fare of scones, tea sandwiches and sweets will be served, along with some Colonial-themed surprises. Gift baskets featuring tea and spirits will be raffled off. Reservations are required.

Tickets cost $40 before July 9 and $45 after July 9 and at the door. Purchase tickets at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Mill Hill Historic Park is at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on-site only. For general parking, follow parking signs to the lot across the street.

For information, visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, email info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, or call 203-846-0525.