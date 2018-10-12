Community Soundings: Exhibition focuses on Depression-era artist; Tennis tourney benefits youth nonprofit

Exhibition focuses on Depression-era artist

“About Time: The Masterwork of Margaret Brassler Kane (1909-2006)” will be on display at the Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, from Oct. 19 to Feb. 3.

At the entrance to the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington D.C., opposite a painting by Edward Hopper, is the marble sculpture “Harlem Dancers,” depicting an African American couple melded together, swaying across a dance floor.

While this evocative piece is bathed in spotlights, the story of the artist who created it remains shrouded in obscurity. Yet, with an upcoming exhibition celebrating her key masterworks and a Smithsonian archival project underway, the story of Margaret Brassler Kane will finally be brought into sharp relief.

The Darien Historical Society will present this major exhibit and feature many of the artist’s major works. In addition, the artist’s masterwork will be on public display for the first time during this exhibition.

The Society will celebrate the opening of the exhibit on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a champagne reception. A lecture series will also accompany the exhibition, with top art historians delving into the methods and subjects that Brassler Kane focused on during her lifetime.

A founding member of the New York City-based Sculptors Guild, Brassler Kane summered in Darien on Pear Tree Point Road in the 1930s, during the height of her career. With the Great Depression and World War II serving as backdrops, she honed both her philosophy and craft.

Tennis tourney benefits youth nonprofit

The 11th annual Autumn Classic Tennis Tournament benefitting Norwalk Grassroots Tennis & Education, a 23-year-old youth development nonprofit, was held on Sept. 30.

The lead sponsors were Laurel Road Bank and the Lublinsky family. NGTE touches the lives of over 500 student-athletes, offering free year-round tennis instruction, education support and life skills programming to Norwalk youth living in public or subsidized housing.

The Autumn Classic was open to all public and private varsity and junior varsity high school students in the area, and was played at the Weston Field Club and Longshore Park in Westport. Over 150 young men and women representing their schools fought hard in competitive but fun doubles play.

Tournament coordinator and NGTE board member, Mark Magnusen, thanked the sponsors and players for contributing over $28,000 to help continue the NGTE programs that graduate all participants from high school and help many graduates go to college. “We really appreciate the commitment and support from these high school tennis players and their parents, and our wonderful sponsors. Many of the students who served as Chairpersons and Committee Members for the Autumn Classic also volunteer at NGTE during the year as youth tennis coaches and academic tutors, and they allow us to help our underserved youth realize their potential in Norwalk,” he said.

Charlie Low of Fairfield Ludlowe High School, Caroline Mayock of New Canaan High School, Aaron Miller of Weston High School, Will Roddy of Rye Country Day School, Daniel Stone of Staples High School, and Annabel Thrasher of Greenwich Academy all co-chaired the event.

Winners and finalists included:

Girls varsity winners: Grace Coale and Katie Wiley, Sacred Heart Greenwich and Darien High School; finalists: Gariella Gatto and Allison Katz, St Joseph High School and Staples High School.

Girls junior varsity winners: Ellie Collier and Layla Magnusen, Hopkins School and New Canaan Country School; finalists: Iasiah Sena and Erickah Tertulien, Norwalk High School.

Boys varsity winners: Andrew Ilie and George James, Trumbull High School; finalists: Conrad Emerson and Henry Murphy, Wilton High School.

Boys junior varisty winners: Eric Degter and Thomas King, King School; finalists: Byron Hart and Josh Handel, Weston High School.

DCA lecture series to discuss sculpture

The DCA Art Lecture Series “Human Form in Space: Sculpture” will focus on the 5th Century classical Greek statue of Athena Parthenos. Lectures begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 18 and 25, with luncheons to follow at the Darien Community Association, 274 Middlesex Road.

Presenter Milette Gaifman, associate professor of Greek art and archaeology at Yale University, will continue the series on Oct. 18. The lecture will discuss the statue of the Athena Parthenos-Athena the Virgin originally residing in the central sanctuary of the Parthenon in Athens. She towers over 40 feet tall, and is constructed of ivory and an estimated 2,400 pounds of solid gold.

On the base of the statue, Pheidias, thought to be the original sculptor, added a relief of the birth of Pandora, who is best known for letting loose evils from her famous box.

Other representations of Athena Parthenos will be examined within the contexts of Athenian democracy and beyond.

All lectures will be followed by a luncheon specially designed by Diane Browne Catering.

Single lecture with luncheon admission is $55, or $50 for DCA members. Payment is required for all lunch reservations by noon on the Friday preceding each lecture. Lecture only (without luncheon) is $25, or $20 for DCA members. Walk-ins welcome for lecture only, however, it is recommended that reservations and payment be made 24 hours in advance to assure a seat. Register online through dariendca.org, or contact the DCA directly at info@dariendca.org or 203-655-9050 ext. 10.

Darien artists

win at Autumn Juried Show

The Rowayton Arts Center was buzzing on Sept. 30 during the opening reception of the Autumn Juried Show, which featured art in all media. Judge Katerina Lanfranco had selected 90 works of art from the 284 submissions to be included in this show. Artists from Virginia, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York all had works featured in this show.

Co-chairs of this exhibition, Richard Koleszar and Barbara Murphy, handed out the awards. The Best in Show winner was Brian Kammerer, of Rowayton, for “Surfside Delight.”

Award winners from Darien included Lucy Armstrong, first place in Oil Painting; Gretchen Bruno, second place in Drawings, Pastels and Printmaking; and Caroline Weeks, third place in Drawings, Pastels and Printmaking.

The artwork will be on display until Oct. 27. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Harvest Table fundraiser set

for Nov. 8

The 8th Annual Harvest Table fundraiser will be held Nov. 8 at The Italian Center, 1620 Newfield Ave., Stamford, at 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit New Covenant Center, one the largest soup kitchens in the state that provides over 600,000 meals each year to neighbors in need.

NCC serves the disadvantaged and hungry in lower Fairfield County, 365 days a year.

Hot meals are provided, and daily and groceries, meats, vegetables and produce are available in the Food Pantry. NCC also provides guests with life coaching, life skills training, a computer lab, immigration services and basic living needs such as haircuts and showers.

Harvest Table will be celebrating 40 years of service and will feature a cocktail hour, an assortment of hors d’oeuvres from vendors, a harvest dinner and silent auction. For tickets, ads and sponsorships, visit www.501auctions/harvest table.

Enrollments

Darien residents Mary Kirchhoff and Alexander Clark recently enrolled as first-year students at Hamilton College.

The following Darien residents enrolled at Colgate University as part of the class of 2022: Sean Collins, Emily DeNunzio, Dennis Kennedy, Grace Klein, Larsen Klein, Chloe Kosnik, Isabel Larino, Brian Minicus, Megan Smith, Thomas Sulger and Henry Wilson.