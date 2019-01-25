Community Soundings: Indoor sidewalk sales in Darien; Kids dance day set for Feb. 9

Dance on the DL in Darien, in partnership with Filling in the Blanks of Norwalk, invite boys and girls ages 6-9 to DL Studio on Feb. 9 for a special “Spread Love” kids dance day event.

Participants will learn a fun dance routine (designed for all levels), followed by games and a dance party.

In lieu of an admission fee, DL is asking all attendees to bring either one backpack or hat and glove set with them. These items will be donated to the Filling in the Blanks annual Holiday Backpack Program that helps provide children in need with a backpack filled with food, toiletries, a hat and gloves, toy and more during the holiday season.

To reserve a spot, email DL Studio at info@danceonthedl.com or call at 203-202-9764.

MLK service project rescheduled

for this weekend

Due to inclement weather last week, the Norwalk Historical Society and the Love All Project have rescheduled “Kids Care: MLK Jr. Service Day Project” for Jan. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum.

For those who have already registered, email info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org to confirm attendance on Jan. 26.

This free, family-friendly Service Day Project supports the nonprofit organization Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants.

Participants will create welcome bags for immigrants and refugees settling into Connecticut. Participating families are encouraged to bring individually packaged, non-perishable snacks to include in the welcome bags. Along with filling the bags with goodies, children will be able to create cards and decorate the bags.

In addition to the service project, children will get the opportunity to create peace doves, heart origami and learn more about King’s mission for peace, freedom and justice for all.

Visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.orgto register. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Embody Fitness names new CEO

Embody Fitness Gourmet, the leading purveyor of performance food in Fairfield County with cafes in Darien, Westport and New Canaan, has chosen Philip Domino as the company’s new CEP, according to a news release.

Most recently, Domino was director of operations at Green and Tonic. Previously, he served as director of operations at Momofuku-Fuku in New York.

Domino worked for seven years at Le Pain Quotidien in increasingly responsible positions globally, eventually as district manager for Connecticut and New York. He is a graduate of the Professional Chef Program at the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts, Cambridge, Mass. Domino is a decorated Marine Corps veteran with campaign medals from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Founded in 2008, Embody Fitness Gourmet provides local performance food through its cafes, offering fresh smoothies, salads, juices, acai bowls, hot bowls, and La Colombe coffee, low sugar and nutrient dense foods.

Indoor sidewalk sales in Darien

Sixteen of Darien’s locally owned shops will be participating in Indoor Sidewalk Sales fron Jan. 25-26.

The community is invited to find bargains on winter merchandise or gifts for family and friends.

The participating shops are Browne & Co., Darien Sport Shop, The Dock Shop, Everything Is Rosey, Flowers & Flowers, Helen Ainson, Kirby and Company, Kirby Girl, J. McLaughlin-Darien, Morley-Darien, Nielsen’s Florist & Garden Shop, Runner’s Roost, Sipstirs, Tina Dragone-Darien, Wiggles & Giggles. The event is coordinated by the Darien Chamber of Commerce.

The dean’s list

John Harron, of Darien, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

The following Darien residents were named to the University of Vermont dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester: Catherine Bates, Alexander Marshman, Catherine Rooney and Isabel Hansen.

Darien resident Sean Doran was named to the fall 2018 semester dean’s list at Dean College in Massachusetts.

The following Darien residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania: Jillian Clements, Kallie Coughlin, Katherine Culliton, Will Culliton, Maddie Cush, Emma Dahlquist, Jack Droogan, Kate Fiore, Morgan Kennedy, John Leasure, Will Massie, Kate Nusslein, Morgan Riley, Megan Shanahan, Paige Whitney and Hailey Zimmerman.

Kaela Buggy, of Darien, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee.

Laura McGee of Darien, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the Universty of Rhode Island.

The following Darien residents were named to the fall 2018 semester dean’s list at Hamilton College in New York: Robert Arrix, Claire Lincoln, Mary Kirchhoff and Peter Case.