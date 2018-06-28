Community Soundings: Learn to play Mah Jongg; Marine and Coastal art exhibition

Expert to teach mah jongg

Instructor and longtime Darien resident Donna Holt will teach two classes next month about mah jongg at the Darien Community Association.

In “Summer Boot Camp: Learn to Play Mah Jongg in Four Days,” participants will learn the basics of understanding tiles and the mah jongg card, and how to select and strengthen a winning hand. Rules and strategies of play, as well as game etiquette, will be covered. Participants can order a 2018 card at nationalmahjonggleague.org or amazon.com once class is confirmed. Class dates are July 9 to 12 from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day. DCA members pay $95, and nonmembers pay $105. Payment is required by Thursday, and minimum and maximum enrollment applies.

In “Summer Boot Camp: Guided Play — Mah Jongg till You Drop,” there will be four consecutive days of guided play for regular players and beginners. For those who have completed a beginner class, playing mah jongg four days in a row will cement the rules and strategies learned. This class offers lots of playing time, with Holt on hand to help with all aspects of the game, from building confidence when passing, to guiding the group through any rules or etiquette questions that arise.

Class dates are July 16 to 19 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. DCA members pay $70 and nonmembers pay $80. Payment is required by July 12, and minimum and maximum enrollment applies.

Registration is available at dariendca.org, or by contacting the DCA at 203-655-9050, ext. 10, or info@dariendca.org. The DCA is at 274 Middlesex Road. Proceeds support the DCA’s nonprofit mission.

‘Marine and Coastal’ art exhibition

The Rowayton Arts Center will open its “Marine and Coastal” exhibition on Sunday.

The show features artwork with a marine and coastal theme and includes paintings, drawings, photographs and sculpture. The opening reception is Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. and is free. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet artists, and view and purchase their art. The judge for the event will be art instructor and award-winning artist Will McCarthy. The exhibit will be on view until July 29.

The RAC Gallery and Art School are at 145 Rowayton Ave. in Norwalk. Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Black patriots lecture July 4

In celebration of Independence Day, historian Madeleine Eckert will present “Searching for Norwalk’s Black Patriots” on July 4 at noon at the Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse.

The slide lecture utilizes a number of source documents to weave a visual narrative of Norwalk’s 18th century black history. The discussion demonstrates how using information collected from local histories, newspaper notices and articles, land records, vital records, census records, cemetery records, Revolutionary War service records, internet articles and additional references may help create a more-comprehensive understanding of the 18th century local black experience.

Free admission. Mill Hill Historic Park is at 2 E. Wall St. in Norwalk. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on site only. For general parking, follow parking signs to lot across the street.

Immediately following the lecture will be the Norwalk Historical Society’s free Independence Day Celebration at Mill Hill, which will include an encampment by Revolutionary War re-enactors representing the Marbleheaders and the 1st Rhode Island Regiment of Foot, and the National “Let Freedom Ring” bell-ringing ceremony with state Sen. Bob Duff and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling.

For information on “Searching for Norwalk’s Black Patriots,” visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, email info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-846-0525.

Dean’s list recipients

Katherine Renaud , of Darien, was named to Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for the spring semester. Gettysburg College named Darien residents Amanda Barlow, Daphne Budd and Sean Gallagher to the dean’s commendation list.

Darien residents John M. Eng and Kelly A. Cullen were named to the Saint Michael’s College dean’s list for the spring semester.

Catriona A. McIntyre , of Darien, was named to Colby College’s dean’s list for the 2017-18 academic year.

Mairead Collins , of Darien, was named to the dean’s list at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts for the 2017-18 academic year.

Among the graduates

Jordyn Keegan , of Darien, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the University of New Haven in May.

Carter R. Watt , of Darien, received a bachelor’s degree in media and society from Hobart and William Smith Colleges on May 13.

Darien residents Prasanna Bhagavatula , Kristen Bryar, Joanna Frydrych, Sherrie Lanier and Kristin Gallo graduated from Fairfield University on May 20.

Lisa Battista and Kathryn Gaffney , both of Darien, received graduate degrees from Quinnipiac University on May 12.

Valeria Rivero , of Darien, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in materials sceince and engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Darien residents Taylor Stauffer and Alixzandria Tarnowsky graduated from Tulane University on May 19.